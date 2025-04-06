Left Menu

MA Baby: Navigating Challenges Within the CPI(M) and the Broader Opposition

Newly-elected CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby acknowledges challenges within the INDIA bloc and the CPI(M). He criticizes PM Narendra Modi's political strategies while emphasizing the need for unity in the CPI(M) and across the left-leaning parties to counter opposition forces and internal struggles.

MA Baby, the newly-elected general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has admitted to existing issues within the INDIA bloc, which he remains hopeful the coalition can overcome. He firmly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's antagonistic approach toward opposition parties, attributing it to the need for a more cohesive political strategy among left-aligned forces.

In a detailed conversation with media, Baby, an experienced CPI(M) leader, emphasized the need for enhanced unity within the party. He acknowledged the decline in the party's strength and the importance of addressing this to revitalize the CPI(M) as a robust independent political entity while fostering unity across various leftist parties.

Expressing concern about coordinated attacks by the Modi government, Baby highlighted challenges faced by creatives, using the example of the movie 'L2: Empuraan'. Despite internal and external pressures, he reaffirmed his commitment to working diligently with the Politburo and Central Committee to bolster CPI(M)'s position and strengthen leftist unity in India.

