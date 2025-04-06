Left Menu

India's Parliament Champions Social Justice with Progressive Legislations

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted the Indian Parliament's efforts to promote social justice through various laws and initiatives at the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. Key legislation includes acts for disability rights, transgender protection, women's political representation, and labor welfare in the unorganised sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 21:08 IST
India's Parliament Champions Social Justice with Progressive Legislations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive push towards social justice, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla praised the Indian Parliament's legislative actions, addressing the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Birla underscored the equality-driven framework of the Indian Constitution, noting legislative measures like the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act. A notable move was the reservation of a third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, aimed at political inclusivity.

New labor laws focused on the unorganised sector, ensuring welfare and security. The replacement of the Indian Penal Code with the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita highlighted a commitment to justice. Parliamentary committees continue to wield influence, overseeing programs related to social welfare and empowerment with a mandate of accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025