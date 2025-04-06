India's Parliament Champions Social Justice with Progressive Legislations

In a decisive push towards social justice, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla praised the Indian Parliament's legislative actions, addressing the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Birla underscored the equality-driven framework of the Indian Constitution, noting legislative measures like the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act. A notable move was the reservation of a third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, aimed at political inclusivity.

New labor laws focused on the unorganised sector, ensuring welfare and security. The replacement of the Indian Penal Code with the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita highlighted a commitment to justice. Parliamentary committees continue to wield influence, overseeing programs related to social welfare and empowerment with a mandate of accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)