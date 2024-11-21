Left Menu

AAP's Bold Move: First Candidate List Unveiled for Delhi Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party has announced its first list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. AAP dropped three sitting MLAs, fielding new leaders from BJP and Congress. The decision follows party strategies and surveys, reflecting shifting political dynamics in Delhi.

Updated: 21-11-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken a decisive step ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls by unveiling its first list of 11 candidates. The announcement, made by Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai, highlights the party's strategic shifts, notably dropping three incumbent MLAs.

The candidates, set to contest in February's election, include individuals who recently transitioned from rival parties BJP and Congress. In eight of the constituencies, the AAP currently does not hold sway, with six of them being BJP strongholds.

Defending the selection process, Rai asserted that candidate choices were driven by performance metrics and public opinion. This reshuffling also sees former leaders from BJP and Congress aiming to contribute to AAP's continued governance in Delhi.

