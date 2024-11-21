The Sabarmati Report: Adityanath declares film tax-free in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday declared Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report', based on the train burning incident at Godhra in Gujarat in 2002, 'tax free' in the state.

UP becomes the sixth BJP-ruled state after Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to declare lead actors Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna's film tax-free (free from entertainment tax).

A spokesperson of the state government said Chief Minister Adityanath along with many of his cabinet colleagues watched the film 'The Sabarmati Report' under a special screening at a cinema hall in the capital.

Massey and several people associated with the film unit were also present on the occasion.

Later the chief minister announced to make this film tax-free in UP.

He told reporters, ''I congratulate the entire team of The Sabarmati Report who have tried to bring out this truth in front of the people of the country through the film. Every Indian should watch this film and try to get closer to the truth of Godhra.

''The people of the country have the right to know about the acts that have been committed in the country to create animosity in the society with the aim of creating political instability against the country and against the governments,'' he said.

Adityanath said along with identifying the faces of those who are conspiring against the country for political gains, there is also a need to expose them. The film team has discharged its responsibilities to expose the truth, he said, adding an attempt has been made to bring the real truth in front of the country in a big way through the film.

The Sabarmati Report is said to be based on the incident of setting fire to a train full of karsevaks in Godhra on February 27, 2002 killing 90 devotees. After this incident, communal riots broke out in Gujarat.

The Sabarmati Report, produced by Ektaa Kapoor, was released on November 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have also praised this film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)