Maharashtra's Political Tug-of-War: MVA's Chief Ministerial Stakes

Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole's assertion of a Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government forming in the state has created ripples among allies, particularly Shiv Sena (UBT). The Sena's high-profile leader, Sanjay Raut, clarified that the chief ministerial face will be a collective decision among alliance partners.

Patole made his remark following state assembly elections, noting the optimism for Congress gaining the majority of seats. However, Raut emphasized that if Congress leadership has designated Patole as the CM contender, a formal declaration from top Congress figures, including Mallikarjun Kharge and the Gandhi family, is necessary.

The two dominant contests, MVA and the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, await the final vote count on November 23. Despite exit poll predictions heavily weighing in favor of Mahayuti, Raut dismissed these forecasts as deceptive, advocating that MVA will secure 160 seats and lead Maharashtra's new government.

(With inputs from agencies.)