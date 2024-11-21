Left Menu

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's Optimism for Bypoll Success

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed confidence in winning all three assembly bypolls in Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna, with results expected on November 23. The CM expressed skepticism about the accuracy of exit polls, citing previous inaccuracies in places like Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:55 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has exuded confidence in the state's ability to secure victories in all three assembly bypolls held in Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna, with the vote count set for November 23.

Siddaramaiah discussed his expectations with reporters, emphasizing the robust campaign efforts and local support his party has garnered in these regions.

The Chief Minister also expressed his distrust of exit polls, referencing past instances, such as in Haryana, where predictions did not align with actual outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

