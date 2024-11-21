Surge in Voter Turnout Marks Maharashtra Assembly Polls

The assembly elections in Maharashtra's Akola district witnessed a significant rise in voter turnout. According to Collector Ajit Kumbhar, 64.76 percent of voters participated in the polls on November 20, surpassing the previous turnout of 57.80 percent in 2019.

Out of the total 16,37,894 registered voters, 10,60,652 individuals exercised their right to vote. Constituencies such as Akot and Balapur recorded turnouts of 68.35 percent and 70.60 percent, respectively, highlighting the increased engagement.

The official announcement of the Maharashtra assembly polls results is scheduled for Saturday, closely watched by political observers and participants alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)