Surge in Voter Turnout Marks Maharashtra Assembly Polls

The voter turnout in Maharashtra's Akola district showed a notable increase to 64.76% in the recent assembly polls, compared to 57.80% in 2019. With 10,60,652 out of 16,37,894 registered voters participating, individual constituencies like Balapur and Akot reported even higher figures. Election results are anticipated on Saturday.

Akola | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The assembly elections in Maharashtra's Akola district witnessed a significant rise in voter turnout. According to Collector Ajit Kumbhar, 64.76 percent of voters participated in the polls on November 20, surpassing the previous turnout of 57.80 percent in 2019.

Out of the total 16,37,894 registered voters, 10,60,652 individuals exercised their right to vote. Constituencies such as Akot and Balapur recorded turnouts of 68.35 percent and 70.60 percent, respectively, highlighting the increased engagement.

The official announcement of the Maharashtra assembly polls results is scheduled for Saturday, closely watched by political observers and participants alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

