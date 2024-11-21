Allegations of Electoral Malpractice in Parli: Deshmukh Demands Repoll
Rajesaheb Deshmukh accused rival party workers of electoral malpractices, such as bogus voting, in Maharashtra's Parli constituency. He demanded a repoll at 122 affected booths, alleging that police supported the rivals. Deshmukh claimed illegal activities overshadowed the democratic process, necessitating prompt corrective actions.
NCP (SP) candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh has leveled serious allegations against rival party workers, accusing them of indulging in poll-related malpractices, particularly bogus voting, in the Parli constituency of Maharashtra's Beed district.
Deshmukh, who contested against Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde from the NCP, has demanded a repoll at 122 sensitive polling booths. He stated at a press conference that only one person voted per booth, and goons allegedly vandalized voting machines, receiving support from local police.
Deshmukh also claimed that the democratic process was compromised, with ink applied to voters' fingers while others cast their votes. He urged for a fresh round of voting, highlighting that Parli's electoral issues have surpassed those historically seen in Bihar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
