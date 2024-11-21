Controversy Over HPTDC Hotels: Political Finger-Pointing Flares
The political debate intensifies between BJP and the current government over Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation hotels. A proposal to outsource these hotels was initially raised under the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government. The issue has resurfaced following a High Court order to close underperforming properties.
- Country:
- India
A political spat has erupted in Himachal Pradesh revolving around the fate of Tourism Development Corporation hotels. Initially, the move to outsource these properties was pitched by the former government, led by Jai Ram Thakur of BJP.
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's administration is now under fire from BJP leaders, who criticize a lack of meritocracy in decisions regarding the hotels. This comes in the wake of a High Court mandate to shutter 18 loss-making properties.
Government advisor Naresh Chauhan highlighted past opposition to the proposal in the Vidhan Sabha, emphasizing that the previous government missed opportunities for better actions during its tenure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- HPTDC
- outsourcing
- high court
- BJP
- hotels
- controversy
- Himachal Pradesh
- tourism
- leases
- politics
ALSO READ
Washington Upholds Carbon Emission Law Amid Controversy
Ball-Switch Controversy in Australia A vs India A Test Sparks Debate
BJP Demands CM Siddaramaiah's Resignation Amid MUDA Controversy
Trees vs. Development: Assam's Flyover Controversy Sparks Debate
Madrid's Struggles: From Ballon d'Or Controversy to On-field Crisis