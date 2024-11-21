CPI-M Protest Highlights Economic and Social Concerns

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) organized a protest on Thursday in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, to voice their concerns over escalating inflation, unemployment, and privatization of services.

During the rally, leaders accused the Indian government of prioritizing corporate interests over citizens' welfare, citing waived loans for major companies amid heavy taxation on everyday citizens.

Prominent leader Kashmir Singh Thakur warned that divisive policies threaten the nation's unity, urging immediate action to address economic and social injustices affecting the populace.

