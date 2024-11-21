Left Menu

Tragedy in Khyber: Deadly Ambush on Shia Convoy

Heavily-armed militants ambushed a convoy in Pakistan's Kurram district, killing around 50 people, mostly Shias. The attack, amidst ongoing sectarian tensions, drew strong condemnations from political leaders and highlighted the region's vulnerability to such violence. No group claimed responsibility, though areas were dominated by banned militant groups.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic turn of events, heavily-armed militants on Thursday ambushed a convoy in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, resulting in the deaths of around 50 individuals, predominantly Shia Muslims. The attack is one of the deadliest in recent years within the troubled region.

The ambush occurred as the convoy traveled from Parachinar to Peshawar, in an area known for sectarian clashes and militant attacks. Authorities have yet to identify the responsible group, though the area is dominated by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan group. Around eight women and five children were among the victims.

National leaders, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, condemned the massacre, describing it as a ``cowardly act'' and demanded swift justice. The incident underscores persistent challenges in ensuring safety and stability in this border region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

