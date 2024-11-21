Bolsonaro's Alleged Knowledge of Assassination Plot Unveiled

Brazilian federal police have concluded that Jair Bolsonaro, the country's former president, had "full knowledge" of a plot to assassinate then president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 2022, according to CNN Brasil, which cited police sources.

The report suggests that this crucial information regarding Bolsonaro's awareness of the assassination plan will be incorporated into the police's final documentation related to an ongoing probe into an attempted coup d'etat.

The allegations have intensified scrutiny on Bolsonaro, already a controversial figure, as further details from the investigation are awaited by the public and political stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)