Bolsonaro's Alleged Knowledge of Assassination Plot Unveiled

Brazilian federal police have reportedly found that former President Jair Bolsonaro was aware of a plan to assassinate President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva before he took office in 2022. This information is expected to be part of the final police report on a coup attempt investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazilian federal police have concluded that Jair Bolsonaro, the country's former president, had "full knowledge" of a plot to assassinate then president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 2022, according to CNN Brasil, which cited police sources.

The report suggests that this crucial information regarding Bolsonaro's awareness of the assassination plan will be incorporated into the police's final documentation related to an ongoing probe into an attempted coup d'etat.

The allegations have intensified scrutiny on Bolsonaro, already a controversial figure, as further details from the investigation are awaited by the public and political stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

