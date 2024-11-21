Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Government Amid Kenya's Scrapped Adani Airport Deal

Following the cancellation of the Adani airport deal in Kenya, Congress has condemned the government over perceived foreign policy risks associated with Adani Group. The decision, seen as a diplomatic setback, aligns with ongoing international scrutiny and allegations of impropriety involving the Indian conglomerate.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant diplomatic development, the Kenya government announced the cancellation of the Adani Group's involvement in the expansion of a major international airport. The decision, which has sparked criticism from the Indian National Congress, reflects growing concerns about India's foreign policy alignment with corporate interests.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to social media platform X to condemn the government's relationship with the Adani Group, describing it as a risk to national foreign policy and economic interests. Ramesh stressed that India's global strategies must not be dictated by a single business entity, emphasizing the potential harm to the nation's image.

The cancellation, reported by Kenyan President William Ruto, follows the indictment of Gautam Adani in a bribery case in the U.S. The Kenyan government, citing transparency and accountability as per its constitution, directed relevant ministries to seek alternative partnerships for the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport expansion and power transmission projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

