Maharashtra Assembly Vote Counting: Opposition's Strategic Huddle

Amid anticipation for Maharashtra's assembly poll results, prominent leaders from the opposition coalition, Maha Vikas Aghadi, gathered in a pivotal meeting on Thursday.

The session witnessed participation from Congress figures Balasaheb Thorat and Satej Patil, Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, and NCP's state unit chief Jayant Patil.

This meeting gains significance as exit polls largely favor the ruling coalition led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. However, some pollsters offer a glimmer of hope for the opposition. The state's election results will be announced shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)