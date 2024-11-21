Maharashtra Assembly Vote Counting: Opposition's Strategic Huddle
As Maharashtra awaits assembly poll results, opposition leaders from Maha Vikas Aghadi convened for a pivotal meeting. Attended by key figures like Congress' Balasaheb Thorat and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, the session took place amid predictions favoring the ruling coalition. Results of the vote count will be out soon.
Amid anticipation for Maharashtra's assembly poll results, prominent leaders from the opposition coalition, Maha Vikas Aghadi, gathered in a pivotal meeting on Thursday.
The session witnessed participation from Congress figures Balasaheb Thorat and Satej Patil, Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, and NCP's state unit chief Jayant Patil.
This meeting gains significance as exit polls largely favor the ruling coalition led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. However, some pollsters offer a glimmer of hope for the opposition. The state's election results will be announced shortly.
