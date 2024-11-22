Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Coup Plot Unveiled: A Legal Battle Awaits

Jair Bolsonaro, former Brazilian President, is formally accused by federal police of planning a coup to overturn the 2022 election. The investigation implicates 36 others, including former ministers. As Bolsonaro's political future hangs in the balance, the nation's Supreme Court awaits decisions on pressing charges.

22-11-2024
Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, stands accused of orchestrating a coup to overturn his 2022 electoral defeat, according to a federal police report filed with the Supreme Court. The investigation has drawn in 36 other individuals, including ex-ministers and aides, who allegedly participated in the coup plot.

The police investigation, a culmination of nearly two years of probing, revealed a coordinated effort by Bolsonaro and his supporters, culminating in January 2023 riots in Brasilia. This unrest transpired a mere week after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva assumed the presidency.

As the report awaits the prosecutor general's decision, Bolsonaro's potential return to the political arena in 2026 looks uncertain. This development complicates ongoing efforts by his allies to contest a court decision prohibiting him from public office for delegitimizing the 2022 election.

