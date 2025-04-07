BJYM Protests as Supreme Court Upholds Bengal School Recruitment Quashing

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) staged a protest on Monday against the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, following the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the Calcutta High Court's quashing of over 25,000 school staff recruitments from 2016. The court found the recruitment process by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) fraught with manipulations and fraud.

In a sharp rebuke, Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of damaging the state's education system and demanded her imprisonment. Speaking to ANI, Majumdar alleged, "Mamata Banerjee has destroyed West Bengal's education system, affecting future generations. She should face jail time."

Majumdar also criticized Banerjee's government for allegedly protecting those involved in the scandal, stating that her cabinet was responsible for the massive job losses. "The Chief Minister must be held accountable for the corruption in the recruitment process and should have expelled those implicated," he insisted.

The Supreme Court's verdict emphasized that the SSC's selection process was irremediably tainted, describing it as a case of extensive fraud and manipulation. The judges underscored the validity of the High Court's order to terminate the "tainted" candidates and mandate repayment of received salaries. The apex court found no grounds to modify the High Court's directions, terming the appointments fraudulent.

