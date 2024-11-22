Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Macron's Comments on Haiti

Haiti's foreign minister met with the French ambassador following French President Emmanuel Macron's controversial comments about Haiti ousting its prime minister amid escalating gang violence. Macron criticized Haiti's political actions as 'dumb', sparking outrage. France has pledged support with funds and cooperation for Haiti's security and elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 04:52 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 04:52 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Macron's Comments on Haiti
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Diplomatic tensions escalated as Haiti's foreign minister engaged in discussions with the French ambassador, in response to what Haiti's government labeled as "unfriendly and inappropriate" remarks made by French President Emmanuel Macron.

During his departure from the G20 summit in Brazil, Macron criticized Haiti's decision to remove its prime minister amidst increasing gang violence, describing it as "completely dumb," and attributing Haiti's woes to local mismanagement and drug trafficking. His comments were met with backlash in Haiti, especially given the nation's history with France following its independence in 1804.

Despite the friction, France has pledged to support Haiti with a financial contribution to a UN security mission, alongside educational aid. France's commitment aims to assist in stabilizing Haiti, ensuring security restoration, and paving the way for elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024