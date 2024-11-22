Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Macron's Comments on Haiti

Diplomatic tensions escalated as Haiti's foreign minister engaged in discussions with the French ambassador, in response to what Haiti's government labeled as "unfriendly and inappropriate" remarks made by French President Emmanuel Macron.

During his departure from the G20 summit in Brazil, Macron criticized Haiti's decision to remove its prime minister amidst increasing gang violence, describing it as "completely dumb," and attributing Haiti's woes to local mismanagement and drug trafficking. His comments were met with backlash in Haiti, especially given the nation's history with France following its independence in 1804.

Despite the friction, France has pledged to support Haiti with a financial contribution to a UN security mission, alongside educational aid. France's commitment aims to assist in stabilizing Haiti, ensuring security restoration, and paving the way for elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)