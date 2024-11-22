Left Menu

Modi's Historic Guyana Visit for India-CARICOM Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a significant visit to Guyana, co-chairing the India-CARICOM Summit and engaging with Caribbean leaders and the Indian community. His travels, part of a broader international itinerary, included visits to Nigeria and Brazil, highlighting India's growing global diplomatic engagement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded his landmark visit to Guyana, marking the first visit by an Indian head of state to the Caribbean nation in over five decades. He co-chaired the India-CARICOM Summit, a reflection of India's strengthening ties with Caribbean nations.

This visit was part of Modi's wider diplomatic tour, which included stops in Nigeria and Brazil. In Nigeria, he held bilateral discussions with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and became the second foreign dignitary to receive the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger.

Following Nigeria, Modi attended the G20 Summit in Brazil, meeting with world leaders including US President Joe Biden. These interactions underscore India's expanding role in global affairs and its focus on fostering international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

