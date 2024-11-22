Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S Attorney General Amidst Trump's Strategic DOJ Overhaul

In a decisive move, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced his nomination of Pam Bondi as the new U.S. Attorney General on Thursday. Bondi's nomination comes in the wake of Matt Gaetz's controversial withdrawal from the role due to ethics investigations and mounting opposition from Senate Republicans.

Bondi, who served as Florida's Attorney General from 2011 to 2019, is a staunch Trump ally and member of his Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission. Her robust legal background starkly contrasts with Gaetz's limited experience, potentially leading to a smoother Senate confirmation process.

Trump praised Bondi's tough stance on crime and expressed confidence in her ability to depoliticize the Department of Justice. Bondi's appointment signals a strategic shift in DOJ priorities, focusing heavily on immigration crimes and a potential rollback of diversity initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)