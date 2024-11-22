Union Minister Joshi Apologizes for Controversial Remarks on D'Cunha Commission

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has issued a public apology to Justice Michael D'Cunha following contentious remarks regarding the D'Cunha Commission during an election rally. His statement came after the commission's interim report, which highlighted alleged irregularities in the procurement of PPE kits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report accused the then BJP-led government of purchasing PPE kits at inflated prices despite cheaper local options. Joshi, addressing the findings, criticized Justice D'Cunha, sparking a political uproar that culminated in his written apology.

In his letter, Joshi clarified that his comments were not intended to defame either Justice D'Cunha or the commission. He emphasized that his criticism was based solely on procedural concerns, not to bring the commission into disrepute. Joshi concluded by expressing regret for any unintended harm his remarks may have caused.

(With inputs from agencies.)