Political Clash Over Manipur Crisis: Congress vs BJP

The Congress responded to BJP President J.P. Nadda's allegations that it is propagating a politically charged narrative on Manipur. The Congress condemned his letter to Kharge as a '4D exercise - denial, distortion, distraction, and defamation.' The political tension highlights ongoing unrest and urgent questions from the Manipur populace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 10:49 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 10:20 IST
J.P. Nadda Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
The Congress party has vehemently countered BJP President J.P. Nadda's assertions that it is fueling a politically driven narrative regarding the situation in Manipur. Congress described Nadda's letter to its own President, Mallikarjun Kharge, as a '4D exercise - denial, distortion, distraction, and defamation.'

Nadda accused Congress of disseminating a 'false and politically motivated' narrative around the Manipur unrest. He criticized Congress leadership for seeking President Droupadi Murmu's intervention while blaming the central government's handling of the crisis.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned the government's response and emphasized the public's demand for leadership accountability. Over 220 individuals have died, and thousands displaced due to the ethnic violence in the region, sparking significant political contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

