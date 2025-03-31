Allegations of India's defense public sector undertaking (PSU) being involved in supplying imported equipment to Russia have been decried as misleading by informed sources. A report by The New York Times is at the center of this controversy, accused of framing issues to fit a specific political story.

The report implicated an Indian Company, asserting it had supplied equipment to Rosoboronexport through a company part of the British aerospace giant, H R Smith Group. Sources have countered this claim, stating that the Indian entity in question has adhered diligently to its international trade obligations and maintained robust controls over strategic trade practices.

Urging media responsibility, sources highlighted India's legal and regulatory framework on strategic trade. The New York Times report alleged equipment re-routing, although it admitted to lacking proof of any direct shipment to Russia. The contentious report underscores the critical need for meticulous fact-checking in global reporting.

