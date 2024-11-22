Tensions Flare in South Sudan: Arrest Sparks Gunfire in Juba
Gunfire erupted in Juba, South Sudan, following an attempt to arrest ex-intelligence head. The unrest came after President Kiir dismissed Akol Koor Kuc amid political tensions, with analysts citing a power struggle and postponed elections. Despite initial reports, Kuc remains at home. Clashes persist in the region.
Heavy gunfire broke out in South Sudan's capital, Juba, on Thursday evening as security forces attempted to arrest former intelligence chief Akol Koor Kuc. This incident, reported by Reuters, highlighted growing political tensions in the nation.
According to a U.N. safety alert received by its staff, the shooting began around 7 p.m. local time and lasted over an hour. It was linked to the controversial dismissal of Kuc, a significant figure in South Sudan's security landscape since its independence in 2011.
Observers suggest the firing reflects deep-seated power struggles within President Salva Kiir's government. These tensions are exacerbated by the postponement of elections originally scheduled for December, leading to increased uncertainty in a country still healing from a civil war.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Sudan
- Juba
- gunfire
- Akol Koor Kuc
- Salva Kiir
- politics
- election
- power struggle
- civil war
- UN
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Elections: The Battle Over Abortion Rights Shifts to States
Maharashtra CM Shinde Challenges Congress's Election Promises
Kamala Harris: Fighting On Despite Election Setback
FBI Warns of Fake Election Videos, Global Political Shifts, and Election Results
Dollar Takes a Backseat as Markets Digest Post-Trump Election Movements