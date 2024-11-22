BJP Amplifies Protest Over Waqf Land Row

The opposition BJP has escalated its protests against the ruling Congress government, focusing attention on the contentious issue of Waqf land encroachments.

Protests were held across multiple districts, including Kalaburagi, Ballari, Haveri, and Udupi, with allegations that the Waqf board has encroached on lands.

In response to growing tensions, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed officials to revoke notices to farmers and nullify any unauthorized amendments to land records.

