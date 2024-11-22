Left Menu

BJP Amplifies Protest Over Waqf Land Row

The BJP has intensified protests against the Congress government over alleged Waqf land encroachments in various parts of the state. High-profile leaders led a major protest in Bengaluru. Accusations have emerged from farmers and religious institutions, prompting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order revocation of certain notices.

The opposition BJP has escalated its protests against the ruling Congress government, focusing attention on the contentious issue of Waqf land encroachments.

Protests were held across multiple districts, including Kalaburagi, Ballari, Haveri, and Udupi, with allegations that the Waqf board has encroached on lands.

In response to growing tensions, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed officials to revoke notices to farmers and nullify any unauthorized amendments to land records.

