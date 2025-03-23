Left Menu

Congress Slams Waqf Bill as Constitutional Assault

The Congress has criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, describing it as an attack on the Constitution and an attempt by the BJP to harm societal harmony. The bill allegedly seeks to weaken minority traditions and institutions while enhancing state control over waqf properties, raising concerns about its constitutional implications.

The Congress has labeled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as an 'assault' on the Constitution, asserting that it is part of the BJP's efforts to disrupt India's historical social harmony. According to Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh, the bill is 'deeply flawed' and aimed at demonizing minority communities through false propaganda.

Ramesh claims the legislation undermines constitutional protections and is designed to dilute the powers of institutions overseeing waqf affairs. By altering waqf definitions and removing judicial concepts, the bill allegedly aims to facilitate state control over waqf properties, thus polarizing society for political gain.

The 31-member joint committee on the bill submitted a report suggesting amendments, but opposition members filed dissent notes, arguing that the exercise is an attempt to incapacitate waqf boards. The bill's potential passage during the Budget Session raises significant concerns about its impact on minority rights.

