Texan Mandate: Unloading State Investments in China

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed state agencies to stop new investments in China and divest current holdings, citing increased financial and security risks due to ongoing tensions between China and the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 22-11-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a stern directive, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that state agencies must cease all new investment activities in China, highlighting growing financial and security concerns.

The governor emphasized that as Chinese hostility towards the United States persists, risks associated with Chinese investments are likely to escalate. This was outlined in a letter dated November 21, made publicly available via Abbott's official website.

Abbott mandated that, effective immediately, no fresh investments in China should occur, and existing ones must be sold off at the earliest opportunity, underscoring a strategic economic stance amid rising geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

