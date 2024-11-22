Premier League Approves New APT Rules Amidst Controversy

The Premier League has announced reforms to its Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules, a decision met with opposition from reigning champions Manchester City. The revised rules aim to close loopholes allowing clubs to benefit from commercial arrangements below Fair Market Value due to associations with related parties.

This change comes after an Arbitration Tribunal's review of Manchester City's legal challenge to the existing APT regulations earlier this year. The tribunal's findings necessitated the amendment of these rules to ensure all clubs operate on a level playing field regarding commercial transactions.

The Premier League's statement highlighted a comprehensive consultation with its member clubs, informed by insights from independent experts, to draft the updated regulations. The new rules are expected to enhance transparency and fairness in the league's financial dealings.

(With inputs from agencies.)