Trump's Legal Challenge: The Fight for Control Over Independent Federal Boards

Donald Trump's administration has approached the U.S. Supreme Court to seek permission to dismiss Democratic appointees from federal labor boards, raising significant constitutional questions about presidential authority over independently functioning agencies.

Two federal judges upheld laws that safeguard these officials from removal without just cause, thwarting Trump's move and maintaining the independence of boards intended to operate free from executive influence.

This legal struggle epitomizes Trump's extensive efforts to reshape governmental structures, with the outcome potentially affecting thousands of federal workers and testing the limits of presidential power under longstanding legal precedents.

(With inputs from agencies.)