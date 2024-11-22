Maharashtra's Political Tides: Sachin Pilot Confident in MVA Victory

Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot expressed confidence on Friday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition will succeed in Maharashtra's elections. Pilot dismissed exit poll predictions favoring the BJP alliance, highlighting a strong alliance campaign and voters' visible desire for governmental change.

Having campaigned extensively, Pilot noted that the electorate in Jharkhand also reflected discontent with the BJP, especially amid accusations of central agency misuse. He emphasized the alliance's commitment to addressing issues like farmer distress and retaining voter trust.

Pilot critiqued BJP's election narrative and exit polls, maintaining that MVA remains unified and prepared to decide leadership roles swiftly with focused governance goals, believing a shift in power is imminent.

(With inputs from agencies.)