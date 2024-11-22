Left Menu

Maharashtra's Political Tides: Sachin Pilot Confident in MVA Victory

Sachin Pilot of the Congress is optimistic about the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition's victory in Maharashtra. Despite exit polls suggesting otherwise, Pilot remains confident in the alliance's prospects and its ability to decide on leadership swiftly, highlighting the electorate's desire for change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot expressed confidence on Friday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition will succeed in Maharashtra's elections. Pilot dismissed exit poll predictions favoring the BJP alliance, highlighting a strong alliance campaign and voters' visible desire for governmental change.

Having campaigned extensively, Pilot noted that the electorate in Jharkhand also reflected discontent with the BJP, especially amid accusations of central agency misuse. He emphasized the alliance's commitment to addressing issues like farmer distress and retaining voter trust.

Pilot critiqued BJP's election narrative and exit polls, maintaining that MVA remains unified and prepared to decide leadership roles swiftly with focused governance goals, believing a shift in power is imminent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

