BJP vs Congress: Manipur's Political Showdown

BJP President J P Nadda has lashed out at the Congress, accusing the party of perpetuating an 'incorrect' and 'politically motivated' narrative on the Manipur unrest. Nadda's attack followed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's call for President Droupadi Murmu's intervention due to alleged failures by the Center.

Nadda claims that the repercussions of Congress's historical mismanagement in Manipur continue to destabilize the region. He asserts that, unlike its predecessors, the BJP government is committed to restoring peace and stability. The BJP leader also criticized Congress for endorsing foreign militant groups, undermining India's security.

Kharge, in his letter to the President, cited ongoing violence and displacement in Manipur, questioning the confidence in current governments. Nadda reiterated the transformations made in the North East under the BJP, contrasting them with what he terms Congress's mismanagement and disruptive strategies in the past.

