Taj Mahal: India's Iconic Attraction Tops Revenue Charts

The Taj Mahal, an iconic structure from the Mughal era, has emerged as the highest revenue-generating monument among ASI-protected sites through ticket sales over the past five years, government data reveals.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted these findings in a response to a query presented in the Rajya Sabha. The minister provided detailed data showing financial year cycles from FY19-20 to FY23-24, confirming the Taj Mahal's dominance in revenue generation.

Despite the changing rankings of other monuments like Agra Fort, Qutub Minar, and Red Fort, the Taj Mahal consistently retained the top spot, underlining its enduring allure and cultural significance.

