Aman Arora Takes the Helm: AAP's New Leadership in Punjab
The Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab appoints Aman Arora as its new state president. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann steps down from the role to delegate responsibilities. This move coincides with recent bypolls, signaling a crucial period for Mann's leadership. Aman Arora aims to strengthen the party's presence in Punjab.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab has named Aman Arora, the New and Renewable Energy Minister, as its new state unit president. This comes as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann steps down from the role, entrusting Arora to lead amid a pivotal phase for the party.
Mann's decision to delegate his party responsibilities follows his desire to focus on his role as chief minister, managing several departments. Arora, alongside MLA Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi, who becomes the working president, will spearhead AAP's efforts in Punjab during a politically significant period.
The announcement arrives just ahead of bypoll results for four assembly seats, viewed as a referendum on Mann's two-and-a-half-year government. Arora's leadership is expected to fortify the party's standing, building on its 2022 assembly success where AAP secured 92 seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
