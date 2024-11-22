Aman Arora Takes the Helm: AAP's New Leadership in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab has named Aman Arora, the New and Renewable Energy Minister, as its new state unit president. This comes as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann steps down from the role, entrusting Arora to lead amid a pivotal phase for the party.

Mann's decision to delegate his party responsibilities follows his desire to focus on his role as chief minister, managing several departments. Arora, alongside MLA Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi, who becomes the working president, will spearhead AAP's efforts in Punjab during a politically significant period.

The announcement arrives just ahead of bypoll results for four assembly seats, viewed as a referendum on Mann's two-and-a-half-year government. Arora's leadership is expected to fortify the party's standing, building on its 2022 assembly success where AAP secured 92 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)