NATO Chief's High-Stakes Visit to Trump Residence

NATO chief Mark Rutte embarked on a significant visit to meet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at his Florida residence. Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf disclosed this development, citing unnamed sources.

Rutte, who utilized a Dutch government aircraft owing to NATO's practice of renting planes from allies, touched down in Florida, according to online flight radars.

This meeting is seen as a follow-up on Rutte's previous successful interactions with Trump during his initial presidential term. Both NATO and the Dutch government refrained from commenting immediately.

