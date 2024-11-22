Left Menu

NATO Chief's High-Stakes Visit to Trump Residence

NATO chief Mark Rutte visited U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Florida, as reported by Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. Rutte traveled on a Dutch government plane due to the lack of a personal aircraft for NATO's head. Neither NATO nor the Dutch government commented immediately.

Mark Rutte
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

NATO chief Mark Rutte embarked on a significant visit to meet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at his Florida residence. Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf disclosed this development, citing unnamed sources.

Rutte, who utilized a Dutch government aircraft owing to NATO's practice of renting planes from allies, touched down in Florida, according to online flight radars.

This meeting is seen as a follow-up on Rutte's previous successful interactions with Trump during his initial presidential term. Both NATO and the Dutch government refrained from commenting immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

