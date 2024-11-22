Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Electoral Debut Captivates Kerala Bypolls

Elaborate arrangements are underway for Kerala's bypolls in Wayanad Lok Sabha and Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly seats. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra makes her electoral debut, drawing national interest. The bypolls arose due to previous MPs' vacating their seats after winning new positions.

Updated: 22-11-2024 17:57 IST
Kerala is abuzz as elaborate preparations unfold for the counting of votes in three critical bypolls, including the Wayanad Lok Sabha and the Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly seats, all slated for Saturday. The spotlight is on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, marking her electoral foray in this southern state.

Vote counting is set to commence at 8 a.m. on November 23, starting with postal ballots, as confirmed by officials. The Wayanad by-election has garnered national attention owing to Vadra's candidacy, pitting her against CPI veteran Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas. Vadra aims to fill the void left by her brother Rahul Gandhi, who retained the Rae Bareli seat after a triumphant dual-seat win in the recent elections.

In Palakkad, votes will be tallied at Victoria College, featuring a contest between ten candidates, notably Congress' Rahul Mamkootathil, BJP's C Krishnakumar, and CPI(M)'s P Sarin. This by-election follows the resignation of Congress' Shafi Parambil, now an MP. Meanwhile, Chelakkara's election results will be calculated at Cheruthuruthy Government Higher Secondary School, where former MLA U R Pradeep leads the CPI(M) bid, challenged by Congress' ex-MP Ramya Haridas and BJP's K Balakrishnan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

