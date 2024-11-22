Left Menu

Angela Merkel Reflects on Trump's Impact: A Battle of Wits and Power

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed distress over Donald Trump's return to power, emphasizing that every meeting with him felt like a competition. She recounted awkward moments with Trump and noted his curiosity stemmed from self-serving motives. Merkel's memoirs are set to release next week.

Updated: 22-11-2024 18:20 IST
Angela Merkel
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a candid interview with Der Spiegel, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her dismay over Donald Trump's return to power, describing every interaction with him as a contest where stakes were personal. According to Merkel, Trump's approach posed a significant global challenge, especially to multilateralism.

Merkel, who served as Chancellor for 16 years, observed that her tenure during Trump's first term marked a particularly tense period in German-U.S. relations. She narrated her initial meeting with Trump in the Oval Office, where a request for a handshake resulted in an uncomfortable standoff.

She elaborated on Trump's approach, highlighting his tendency to seek details for personal advantage. Merkel also expressed her sorrow at Trump's victory over Kamala Harris in the recent election, reiterating her dashed hopes from 2016 when Hillary Clinton was defeated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

