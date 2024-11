Diplomatic Tensions: Canada and India Clash Over Sikh Separatist Allegations

Canada's decision to expel six Indian diplomats amid allegations of plotting against Sikh separatists has sparked significant international attention. Despite claims from Canadian security agencies suggesting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aware of violent plots on Canadian soil, the Canadian government has firmly denied having any such evidence.

A statement from Nathalie Drouin, intelligence adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, declared no evidence connects Modi, Foreign Minister Jaishankar, or National Security Advisor Doval to criminal actions in Canada, labeling suggestions otherwise as speculative. Four Indian nationals have been charged with the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023.

Tensions are rising as New Delhi dismisses accusations of involvement in violence against separatists, branding them as terrorists. The Sikh expatriate community in Canada, one of the largest globally, continues to push for a separate Punjab, further straining diplomatic relations with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)