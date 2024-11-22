Omar Abdullah's Approach to Reservation and Statehood in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has announced the formation of a Cabinet sub-committee to review reservations in government jobs, aiming to balance rights across categories. Appealing for statehood to address local governance and prisoner release issues, Abdullah remains focused on reducing power curtailments in Kashmir.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed the ongoing debate over job reservations by forming a Cabinet sub-committee. This body will assess the scenario holistically to ensure rights are balanced across all social categories, deflecting inadequate representation fears.
Responding to the special status resolution recently passed by the J-K assembly, Abdullah underscored its acceptance, rejecting any dilution attempts. Claiming the resolution stands firm, he dismissed external political pressures that suggest otherwise.
Focusing on local governance, Abdullah discussed the need for statehood to manage law and order, including prisoner releases. He emphasized working with national power authorities to lessen energy cuts in Kashmir, while initiating local infrastructure projects.
