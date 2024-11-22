Bushra Bibi's Controversial Remarks on Saudi Arabia Spark Political Dispute

Former Pakistani first lady Bushra Bibi's comments about Saudi Arabia's alleged role in her husband Imran Khan's political issues have stirred significant controversy. In a video, Bibi implied that Khan's troubles began after a shoeless visit to Medina, indirectly criticizing Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other prominent figures have condemned these remarks, emphasizing the longstanding friendly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Critics argue Bibi's statements are detrimental to national interests.

This controversy comes as Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party calls for protests, alleging political grievances. Such disputes underscore the complex interplay between domestic politics and international relations in Pakistan.

