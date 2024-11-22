Left Menu

Political Row Erupts Over Odisha Leaders' Recognition

A political clash has erupted between Odisha's ruling BJP and the opposition BJD over the recognition of state leaders. BJP accused the former government of sidelining Dr Harekrushna Mahatab, while BJD insists all leaders were duly honored, citing attempts to change scheme names as baseless.

A political showdown has unfolded in Odisha as the ruling BJP and the opposition BJD traded barbs over the recognition accorded to the state's eminent leaders. The controversy began after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi pointed fingers at the past administration for overly focusing on a single family's contributions.

The BJP alleged that the previous government neglected notable figures like Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab, ceasing even state-level celebrations of his birth anniversary. Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan criticized this oversight, contrasting it with the constant honoring of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.

However, senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra refuted these claims, stating that all great leaders received appropriate recognition. He accused the BJP of revising scheme names and insisted there was no neglect, highlighting schemes named after other leaders like Madhusudan Das and Gopabandhu Das.

