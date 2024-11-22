Left Menu

Controversy in Zimbabwe: Opposition Leaders Convicted Amidst Crackdown

A court in Zimbabwe has found opposition leader Jameson Timba and 34 activists guilty of participating in an unlawful assembly. This follows more than five months in pre-trial detention for the group.

Timba, the interim leader of a faction of the Citizens Coalition for Change party, now faces a possible five-year prison sentence or a fine. His sentencing, along with the activists, is scheduled for next week, according to their lawyer, Webster Jiti.

Thirty other individuals, arrested concurrently on allegations of disorderly conduct, were acquitted by the court earlier. Amnesty International criticized the detention, pointing out alleged patterns of repression against peaceful assembly in Zimbabwe. President Mnangagwa, who came to power in 2017 after a coup, denies these accusations but continues to caution the opposition about inciting violence.

