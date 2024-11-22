Left Menu

Matt Gaetz Bows Out of Congressional Return Amid Controversy

Matt Gaetz announced he will not return to Congress, stepping away from consideration as Trump's nominee for Department of Justice following accusations of drug use and involvement with a minor. His decision further challenges the Republican majority, with his seat remaining vacant until a special election is scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:33 IST
Former U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz has declared he will not pursue a return to Congress next year. This announcement comes a day after he stepped down as President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for the Department of Justice amid allegations of drug use and inappropriate conduct with minors.

Gaetz, a Florida Republican, acknowledged his continued participation in political activities from a different platform but confirmed he would not be joining the 119th Congress. Although nominated by Trump for a top law enforcement position, Gaetz faced potential barriers to Senate confirmation and resigned his congressional seat.

With Gaetz's resignation, the Republicans face a narrowed majority in the House. His seat remains vacant until Florida schedules a special election, with no date yet announced. His withdrawal highlights difficulties several of Trump's nominees face, as seen with the latest nomination of Pam Bondi to replace Gaetz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

