Protests in Ranchi: BJP Demands Minister's Resignation

BJP workers in Ranchi, led by Babulal Marandi, protested demanding Minority Affairs Minister Hafizul Hasan's resignation over his controversial remarks prioritizing 'Shariat over Constitution'. Hasan alleged his comments were misinterpreted. The protest ended with a plea to the Governor to dismiss Hasan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:11 IST
In the state capital of Ranchi, BJP workers, spearheaded by Jharkhand unit chief Babulal Marandi, organized a protest march demanding the resignation of Minority Affairs Minister Hafizul Hasan. The protest was fueled by Hasan's alleged comments favoring 'Shariat over Constitution', which he later claimed were misconstrued.

During the demonstration, participants held copies of the Constitution, asserting its supremacy and urging for governmental action. BJP state working president Ravindra Rai condemned the current administration, alleging that it fosters divisive elements. The march culminated at Raj Bhawan, with party representatives petitioning Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar.

The petition requested the immediate removal of Minister Hasan, citing a breach of constitutional integrity. Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash emphasized the need for Chief Minister Hemant Soren to act swiftly. The incident highlights growing tensions within Jharkhand's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

