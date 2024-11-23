Left Menu

Matt Gaetz Bows Out: A Political Shift Amid Controversy

Matt Gaetz, a former U.S. Representative, announced he will not return to Congress following his withdrawal from a key role in President-elect Trump's administration amid scandal. Despite allegations of drug use and unethical conduct, Gaetz intends to remain active in politics from a new position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 02:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 02:38 IST
Matt Gaetz Bows Out: A Political Shift Amid Controversy

Matt Gaetz, the former U.S. Representative, has declared he will not seek a return to Congress next year. This announcement comes a day after he stepped back from his nomination to lead the Department of Justice under President-elect Donald Trump's administration due to allegations of misconduct.

Gaetz's decision arose amid investigations into allegations of drug use and inappropriate relations with minors, charges he denies. His departure leaves a significant gap in the Republican majority in the House, as the party now holds 218 seats to the Democrats' 214, with only three races pending final results.

In the wake of Gaetz's withdrawal, Trump has nominated Pam Bondi, former Florida Attorney General, for the justice role. Gaetz has praised Bondi, suggesting she will have an easier time earning Senate confirmation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024