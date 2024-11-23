Matt Gaetz Bows Out: A Political Shift Amid Controversy

Matt Gaetz, the former U.S. Representative, has declared he will not seek a return to Congress next year. This announcement comes a day after he stepped back from his nomination to lead the Department of Justice under President-elect Donald Trump's administration due to allegations of misconduct.

Gaetz's decision arose amid investigations into allegations of drug use and inappropriate relations with minors, charges he denies. His departure leaves a significant gap in the Republican majority in the House, as the party now holds 218 seats to the Democrats' 214, with only three races pending final results.

In the wake of Gaetz's withdrawal, Trump has nominated Pam Bondi, former Florida Attorney General, for the justice role. Gaetz has praised Bondi, suggesting she will have an easier time earning Senate confirmation.

(With inputs from agencies.)