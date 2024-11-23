Uttar Pradesh By-Elections: A Prestige Battle Amid Tight Security

Vote counting for the by-elections on nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh commenced on Saturday at 8 am, maintained under stringent security, an official announced. This electoral battle, though not altering the state's 403-member Assembly, is viewed as a prestige contest between BJP and opposition factions.

The elections occurred on November 20, encompassing constituencies such as Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, and others. Voter turnout was potentially hindered by police actions, as alleged by the SP, prompting the Election Commission to respond with actions against five officers. The counting involves a three-tier security measure and variations in the number of counting rounds per area.

Results from these polls are pivotal, impacting the political standing of 90 candidates, with the BJP currently holding a significant legislative presence. The races, drawing contestants from major and regional parties, observe alliances shifting, notably RLD's transition to the BJP-led NDA. Meanwhile, the BSP and AIMIM have independently contested several seats, positioning this event as a critical gauge of political alliances and influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)