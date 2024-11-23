Left Menu

Maharashtra's Political Chessboard: MVA's Strategic Moves for Power

The Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra gathers support from over 160 candidates and independents to form a government if victorious in the legislative elections. The alliance, consisting of Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and Congress, prepares to present letters of support to the governor post-results.

Updated: 23-11-2024 08:13 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 08:13 IST
With the recent legislative assembly elections in Maharashtra, the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has strategically collected letters of support from more than 160 candidates, including independents, to lay the groundwork for forming a government if they secure victory.

The polls, which involved voting for a 288-member assembly, saw the MVA comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) of Sharad Pawar, and Congress vying for power. The support letters form a crucial part of their plan, expected to be submitted to the governor following the election results declaration.

The electoral contest also featured the ruling Mahayuti alliance with the BJP leading in 149 seats. As the political scene intensifies, the MVA's proactive steps indicate a calculated approach to navigating post-election dynamics in Maharashtra.

