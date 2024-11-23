Maharashtra's Political Chessboard: MVA's Strategic Moves for Power

With the recent legislative assembly elections in Maharashtra, the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has strategically collected letters of support from more than 160 candidates, including independents, to lay the groundwork for forming a government if they secure victory.

The polls, which involved voting for a 288-member assembly, saw the MVA comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) of Sharad Pawar, and Congress vying for power. The support letters form a crucial part of their plan, expected to be submitted to the governor following the election results declaration.

The electoral contest also featured the ruling Mahayuti alliance with the BJP leading in 149 seats. As the political scene intensifies, the MVA's proactive steps indicate a calculated approach to navigating post-election dynamics in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)