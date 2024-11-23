Karnataka Political Showdown: High-Stakes Bypolls Test Major Parties

The political landscape in Karnataka is rife with tension as vote counting for pivotal bypolls in three Assembly segments commenced Saturday. The fierce contest sees the ruling Congress clashing with a combative BJP-JD(S) alliance, both eager to assert dominance and leverage political outcomes.

The by-elections held in Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna on November 13 carry significant weight for both political camps. A Congress victory would bolster Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, while a BJP win would silence critics of state President B Y Vijayendra.

Key among the battles is the Channapatna contest, labeled high-profile due to H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil vying against C P Yogeeshwara. Security has been heightened around counting centers to ensure a smooth process as the bypolls unfold, potentially reshaping Karnataka's political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)