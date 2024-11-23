Left Menu

Karnataka Political Showdown: High-Stakes Bypolls Test Major Parties

In Karnataka, the counting of votes begins for high-stake bypolls across three Assembly segments. The contest is fierce between the ruling Congress and the BJP-JD(S) alliance, with major political ramifications expected. High voter turnout, security arrangements, and political narratives underscore the intense battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-11-2024 08:15 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 08:15 IST
  • India

The political landscape in Karnataka is rife with tension as vote counting for pivotal bypolls in three Assembly segments commenced Saturday. The fierce contest sees the ruling Congress clashing with a combative BJP-JD(S) alliance, both eager to assert dominance and leverage political outcomes.

The by-elections held in Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna on November 13 carry significant weight for both political camps. A Congress victory would bolster Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, while a BJP win would silence critics of state President B Y Vijayendra.

Key among the battles is the Channapatna contest, labeled high-profile due to H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil vying against C P Yogeeshwara. Security has been heightened around counting centers to ensure a smooth process as the bypolls unfold, potentially reshaping Karnataka's political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

