Mahayuti vs. MVA: The Battle for Maharashtra Heats Up
As votes are counted in the Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance initially leads in 31 of the 288 seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi follows with 18. With voting starting at 8 am, the outcome remains uncertain in this closely watched political contest.
In a tightly contested Maharashtra assembly election, the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance was in the lead for 31 of the 288 seats as of Saturday morning, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) held an edge in 18. The counting began amidst high anticipation.
As the postal ballots were tallied, Mahayuti led in 26 seats; however, formal confirmation from the Election Commission is awaited. Nana Patole of the Maharashtra Congress is leading in Sakoli, with BJP's Vijaykumar Gavit showing early strength.
Despite Mahayuti's initial lead, the parties await the electronic voting machine results at 8:30 am, following the completion of postal ballot counting. The stakes are high in this political face-off in Maharashtra.
