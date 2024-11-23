Punjab Bypolls: The Battle of Ballots Unfolds Amid Security

The election commission commenced the counting of votes for Punjab's four assembly bypoll seats amid stringent security measures early on Saturday morning.

These bypolls for Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC), and Barnala were scheduled for November 20 after the previous legislators moved on to the Lok Sabha. Contenders include AAP, Congress, and BJP, while the Shiromani Akali Dal abstained.

Polling data showed Gidderbaha leading with an 81.90 percent turnout, as counting unfolded in multiple rounds per constituency. Key political figures in the race include Manpreet Singh Badal, Kewal Singh Dhillon, and prominent names from AAP, BJP, and Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)