Left Menu

Punjab Bypolls: The Battle of Ballots Unfolds Amid Security

The counting of votes for Punjab's bypolls in four assembly segments began on Saturday amid tight security. The bypolls, held on November 20, were necessary after incumbents joined the Lok Sabha. AAP, Congress, and BJP are the main contenders, with voting turnout averaging 63.91 percent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-11-2024 08:25 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 08:25 IST
Punjab Bypolls: The Battle of Ballots Unfolds Amid Security
  • Country:
  • India

The election commission commenced the counting of votes for Punjab's four assembly bypoll seats amid stringent security measures early on Saturday morning.

These bypolls for Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC), and Barnala were scheduled for November 20 after the previous legislators moved on to the Lok Sabha. Contenders include AAP, Congress, and BJP, while the Shiromani Akali Dal abstained.

Polling data showed Gidderbaha leading with an 81.90 percent turnout, as counting unfolded in multiple rounds per constituency. Key political figures in the race include Manpreet Singh Badal, Kewal Singh Dhillon, and prominent names from AAP, BJP, and Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024