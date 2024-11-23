Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Leads in Wayanad Bypoll Election

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading in the initial counting of votes in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, according to reports from TV channels. The Election Commission has yet to provide an official statement.

The vote counting process began at 8 am on Saturday, commencing with postal ballots, as per standard procedures.

The strong rooms, housing the EVMs, were accessed over an hour prior to the start of counting. Polling took place on November 13, with 16 candidates, including CPI(M)'s Sathyan Mokeri and NDA's Navya Haridas, opposing Vadra in the election.

(With inputs from agencies.)