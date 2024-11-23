Mehtab Chandee Sangma Leads Gambegre Bypoll
Mehtab Chandee Sangma, wife of Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma, is leading in the Gambegre bypoll with a margin of around 1,000 votes over her rival, TMC's Sadhiarani. The bypoll was held after the resignation of Congress MLA Saleng A Sangma, who recently won the Tura parliamentary seat.
- Country:
- India
In the Gambegre bypoll, Mehtab Chandee Sangma, wife of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, has secured an early lead. Results from the West Garo Hills district show her maintaining a 1,000-vote advantage over her closest contender, TMC's Sadhiarani M Sangma, with nearly 3,400 votes counted in her favor.
The National People's Party (NPP) candidate's performance underscores a significant electoral foothold in the state. Meanwhile, the BJP's Bernard Marak trails with 151 votes, and independent candidates Jerry and Sengkrabirth have received 264 and 37 votes respectively.
The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of Congress MLA Saleng A Sangma, who vacated the seat following his victory in the Tura Parliamentary election earlier this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
